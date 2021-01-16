Kingfisher plc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kingfisher in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kingfisher’s FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KGFHY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kingfisher has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

KGFHY stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. Kingfisher has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13.

Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

