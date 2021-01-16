Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.60.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.03.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 29,295 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 61,431 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.