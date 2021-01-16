KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.50 ($74.71) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €68.71 ($80.83).

Shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) stock opened at €73.94 ($86.99) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €71.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €70.44. KION GROUP AG has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

