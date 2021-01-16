Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.68 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.75. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KL. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

KL stock opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $57.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,062,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,491,000 after purchasing an additional 71,405 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.