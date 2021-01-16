KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:KNOP opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $576.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.28. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $20.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

