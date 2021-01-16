Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Trading 5.6% Higher

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $165.35 and last traded at $162.35. 276,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 278,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $1,004,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,578.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 35,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,910,899 over the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 353,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

