Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RDSMY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

RDSMY opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.44.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.