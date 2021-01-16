Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $50.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Koppers traded as high as $35.91 and last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 6764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

KOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

In other Koppers news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $102,617.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $753.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Company Profile (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

