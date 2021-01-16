Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.29. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.