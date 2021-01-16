Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $470,000 Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 590.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $89.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.31. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $98.20.

