Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New $452,000 Investment in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 255,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 11.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 257,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 61,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.51. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 56.93%.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

