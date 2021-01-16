Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 350 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $51.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.