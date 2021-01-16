Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,487 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $130.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.03. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.91.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

