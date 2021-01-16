Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 5,782 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 27.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,972,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,280,000 after purchasing an additional 848,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,613,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,951,000 after purchasing an additional 437,094 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,826.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 182,337 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 178,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,475,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 138,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

BXMT stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $40.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

BXMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

