Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also commented on KRA. Truist increased their price target on shares of Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kraton from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kraton has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.34.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.66. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $373.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kraton will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 1,532 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $44,473.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,344.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kraton by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after buying an additional 296,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kraton by 36.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 127,319 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraton by 60.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 118,360 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraton by 47.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 113,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kraton during the third quarter worth about $1,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

