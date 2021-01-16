Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in December

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,014,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 9,019,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,845.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KGTFF opened at $0.38 on Friday. Krung Thai Bank Public has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.38.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Krung Thai Bank Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.