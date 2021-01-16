Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.60

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and traded as high as $14.57. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 301 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KIROY)

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

