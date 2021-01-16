Kusama One Day Trading Volume Tops $142.02 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Kusama token can now be bought for about $92.09 or 0.00245250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 35.8% higher against the dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $780.01 million and approximately $142.02 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00044134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00116557 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00064301 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.61 or 0.00243982 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,365.71 or 0.88858632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00058332 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

