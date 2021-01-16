Kuverit 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,655.00 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Kuverit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Kuverit has a total market cap of $351,194.71 and $1,655.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00059008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.46 or 0.00510451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00043853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,551.39 or 0.04179880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016364 BTC.

Kuverit Coin Profile

KUV is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,359,226,083 coins. The Reddit community for Kuverit is https://reddit.com/