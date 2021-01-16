Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 51 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been assigned a CHF 51 target price by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a CHF 48 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays set a CHF 54 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 51.88.

Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12-month high of CHF 60.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.