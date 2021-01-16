L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. HSBC downgraded L’Air Liquide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $34.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the third quarter worth approximately $102,083,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 83.8% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 17.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

