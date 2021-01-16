Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Hits New 1-Year High at $556.23

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $556.23 and last traded at $555.61, with a volume of 25774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $526.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,758 shares of company stock worth $26,985,698. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

