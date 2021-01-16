Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ:LCA) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $21.94. 2,152,670 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,895,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.20.

Get Landcadia Holdings II alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings II during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings II during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings II during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings II in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings II in the third quarter worth $358,000. 50.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ:LCA)

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.