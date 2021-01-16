Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Separately, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:LCI opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $279.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.31. Lannett has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.94 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lannett will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Lannett by 3.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lannett by 52.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 37.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

