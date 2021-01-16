Latrobe Magnesium Limited (LMG.AX) (ASX:LMG) Insider Acquires A$17,872.01 in Stock

Latrobe Magnesium Limited (LMG.AX) (ASX:LMG) insider Kevin Torpey bought 812,364 shares of Latrobe Magnesium Limited (LMG.AX) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$17,872.01 ($12,765.72).

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.01.

Latrobe Magnesium Limited (LMG.AX) Company Profile

Latrobe Magnesium Limited engages in the extraction and sale of magnesium metal from industrial fly ash in Germany. It holds interests in the Latrobe magnesium project located in the Latrobe Valley in Victoria. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

