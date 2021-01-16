Leelyn Smith LLC Has $123,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,747,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,655,000 after purchasing an additional 40,698 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,184,000 after purchasing an additional 301,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,749,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91,365 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,346,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in CME Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,519,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,277,000 after purchasing an additional 122,202 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.06.

In other news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $191.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.89. The company has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

