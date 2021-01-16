Leelyn Smith LLC Has $28,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,018,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.16.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $295.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $306.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

