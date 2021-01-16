Leelyn Smith LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 1.0% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,178,352,000 after buying an additional 410,180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after buying an additional 496,922 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $513,465,000 after acquiring an additional 94,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in The Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $379,630,000 after acquiring an additional 141,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $171.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.52. The company has a market cap of $310.39 billion, a PE ratio of -107.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,042 shares of company stock worth $20,844,647. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

