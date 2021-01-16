Leelyn Smith LLC Has $31,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Leelyn Smith LLC decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CARR opened at $40.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

