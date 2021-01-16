Leelyn Smith LLC Has $53,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,517,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX opened at $188.58 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.68 and a 200-day moving average of $179.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LHX. UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.16.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.