Leelyn Smith LLC Invests $80,000 in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $897,710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AON by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,527,000 after buying an additional 705,937 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,243,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $51,505,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 1,197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 240,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,272,000 after acquiring an additional 221,731 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.55 per share, with a total value of $1,865,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John G. Bruno acquired 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $207.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.46 and its 200 day moving average is $202.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.