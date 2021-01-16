Leelyn Smith LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Leelyn Smith LLC lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.68. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $476,285.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,354.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

