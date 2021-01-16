Leelyn Smith LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Leelyn Smith LLC decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

