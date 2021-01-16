Leelyn Smith LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 119.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 100.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of CINF opened at $93.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average of $79.11.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.