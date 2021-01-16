Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 8,487 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,038,000. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 382,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 318,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,559,000 after buying an additional 22,193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

