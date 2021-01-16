Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.78

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 27999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.75 price target on Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$166.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.20 million. Analysts expect that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) Company Profile (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

