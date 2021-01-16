Level01 Trading 7.7% Lower This Week (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Level01 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Level01 has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $17,839.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Level01 has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00058949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.42 or 0.00520131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00044265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,583.30 or 0.04214125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016364 BTC.

About Level01

Level01 (LVX) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog. Level01’s official website is level01.io. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io.

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

