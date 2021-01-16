Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) PT Raised to $13.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

LXRX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. G.Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gabelli lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LXRX opened at $6.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40,535 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.