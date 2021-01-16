LG Display Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,127 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,834% compared to the average volume of 110 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in LG Display in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in LG Display by 48.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 81,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 26,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in LG Display in the third quarter worth $253,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. LG Display has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LG Display will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

