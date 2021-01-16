Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.15

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 4075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Brock purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $161,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Brock acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 197,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,110 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 492.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 91,288 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

