Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.54.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 3.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,907,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,908,487.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock worth $800,710 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

