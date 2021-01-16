LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 million. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 43.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

