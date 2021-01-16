Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) PT Raised to $80.00 at Scotiabank

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s current price.

LIMAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Linamar from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Linamar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

LIMAF opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84. Linamar has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $57.46.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

