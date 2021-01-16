Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.83.

LINC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.24. 171,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,132. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $78.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

