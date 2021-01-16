Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LTI.L) (LON:LTI) Shares Gap Down to $1,470.00

Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LTI.L) (LON:LTI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,470.00, but opened at $1,410.00. Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LTI.L) shares last traded at $1,494.15, with a volume of 398 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,387.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,228.72. The company has a market cap of £2.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.09.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LTI.L) Company Profile (LON:LTI)

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

