Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Trading 6.4% Higher

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.17. 2,255,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,924,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $325.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,048,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 402,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 424.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 996,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 806,304 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 291,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 938.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 150,568 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 55,189 shares during the period. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.