Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Liquid Media Group stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63. Liquid Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

Get Liquid Media Group alerts:

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a negative net margin of 2,141.60%.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers gaming, visual effects (VFX), and production services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquid Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquid Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.