Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $7,867.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00441001 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,553.61 or 0.99977703 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 104.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 707,138,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.