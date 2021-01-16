Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT.L) (LON:LIT) Shares Gap Down to $67.20

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT.L) (LON:LIT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.20, but opened at $65.00. Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT.L) shares last traded at $65.41, with a volume of 188,507 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £81.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 59.47.

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT.L) Company Profile (LON:LIT)

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include single-case and portfolios; and class actions, commercial claims, claims arising out of insolvency, and international arbitration.

