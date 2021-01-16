Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.85

Shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 3046337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.50.

In related news, major shareholder Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. acquired 4,905,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $49,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Live Oak Acquisition stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,471,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,834,000. Live Oak Acquisition comprises about 5.4% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned 5.72% of Live Oak Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:LOAK)

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Foxhound Merger Partners, Inc Live Oak Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

